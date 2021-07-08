Video
‘War raging’ with Taliban

Taliban attack Afghan forces as US completes 90pc withdrawal

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

KABUL, July 7: Afghanistan's Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said Wednesday that the "war is raging" with the Taliban, after the insurgents carried out their first major assault on a provincial capital.
"We recognize that the war is raging and we are in a very sensitive military situation," Mohammadi said, hours after the Taliban launched their assault on the city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis province.
"I want to reassure all of you that our national forces, with the support of local resistance forces, will use all their power and resources to defend our homeland and our people," he said. The Taliban launched a major assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the first since the US military began its final drawdown of troops from the country, as insurgents press on with a blistering offensive.
Fierce fighting erupted in the western city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis, with the militants seizing police headquarters and offices of the country's spy agency. Afghanistan's Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said government forces were in a "very sensitive military situation", adding that "the war is raging" with the Taliban.
The onslaught came just hours after Washington announced US forces on the ground had completed more than 90 percent of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, and as the Kabul government held talks with Taliban representatives in neighbouring Iran.
The militants have waged a dizzying campaign across Afghanistan since US and NATO forces announced the final withdrawal from the country in early May, seizing dozens of rural districts and stirring fears that the government is in crisis.    -AFP


