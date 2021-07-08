Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barty has Kerber on her mind, Pliskova prepares for big-hitter Sabalenka in semis

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LONDON, JULY 7: One is motivated by a significant anniversary, another rediscovered the grass is definitely greener for her form, a third is driven on by "brutal" critics and the fourth, the girl with a tiger tattoo, finds herself in unknown Grand Slam territory.
The stage is set for the women's Wimbledon semi-finals on Thursday with three of the contenders new to the experience.
Headline names such as 2019 champion Simona Halep, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams are missing but there is the present world number one and two former number ones in the last four.
Ashleigh Barty's clash with Angelique Kerber would be fit for a final, pitching the world number one against the 2018 Wimbledon champion.
The other semi is an intriguing duel between former world number one Karolina Pliskova and the powerful second seed from Belarus, Aryna Sabalenka.
Barty is motivated by a higher purpose.
For it is 50 years ago her fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley won the first of her two Wimbledon titles.
Barty has worn a specially-designed dress as a tribute to the 'iconic' scallop one her "friend and mentor" wore in that 1971 final.
"It's a really special anniversary for a lot of Australians, but for indigenous Australians in particular," said Barty at the outset of her not always convincing campaign.
"I think this is a really special one."
Barty's serve has been found wanting at pivotal moments -- even her quarter-final opponent Ajla Tomljanovic broke her twice in their second set -- but she believes her form is coming together.
"I think obviously play on grass is very different," she said after her quarter-final.
"The grass season for me, it's one tournament, pretty cut-throat.
"I certainly wasn't as loose as I have been with errors and kind of ill-timed lapses. But I felt really sharp today."
Barty, though, knows she will have to move up a gear if she is to see off Kerber.
The 33-year-old German has bounced back to top form after first round exits at both the Australian and French Open.
"I know one of Angie's greatest assets is the fact that she can run and hunt and put the ball in an awkward situation to nullify my aggression and my weapons at times," said Barty.
"It's a really fine balance."
Kerber, 33, has improved as the Championships have progressed from earning along with her second round opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo a five minute standing ovation for their three hour marathon.
The 25th seed has gone on to impressive wins over higher-seeded duo Coco Gauff and then Karolina Muchova.
"I have always in my career had some ups and downs but I was always believing I could come back because I know what I can do," said Kerber.
Pliskova too has never doubted herself despite dropping out of the top 10 -- she is ranked 13 -- after being a regular since 2016.
A first appearance in a Wimbledon semi-final has justified that self-belief -- she is yet to drop a set and has only had her serve broken three times.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gabriel Jesus to miss Copa America final after red card
Barty has Kerber on her mind, Pliskova prepares for big-hitter Sabalenka in semis
Keep politics out of the Games: Olympics chief
Keeper Martinez sends Argentina into Copa final against Brazil
Mancini delights in defying expectations as Italy reach final
Azam's Pakistan 'never thought' of calling off tour after England virus crisis
Sri Lanka cricketers sign pay deals after board threat
BFF's referees department meeting held


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Five Rohingya held with firearms in Cox's Bazar
Govt distorting Liberation War history: BNP
Lockdown on day 7: 1,102 arrested
Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
Bashundhara Group receives 'Best Business Conglomerate Group' Award 2021
Covid-19 takes away father, son same day in Kushtia
Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura
Two youths arrested over Magic Mushroom drug
Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google
Most Read News
Two fined for flouting health rule at DU
Irregularities of officials shatter Ashrayan-2 dream
Is Brunei a blessing destination for Bangladeshi migrants?
Haitian president killed in attack at home
Project taken to expand 5G network boosting Teletalk
32 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Stand by the poor during lockdown
Dolphin found dead in Halda again
Staggering 11,525 new C-19 cases in one day
Children splash about in water to cool off during a hot summer day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft