BFF's referees department meeting held

The referees department of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) delivered directional speech to the referees on how to maintain body fitness in the league's match during the Covid-19 situation as well as regarding the preparation for the upcoming FIFA exams, said a BFF press release on Wednesday.

In this regard, a meeting was held through an online platform by the initiative of the referees department of BFF with the participation of referees, who conduct the matches of Bangladesh Premier League and Bangladesh Championship League. The meeting was attended by forty eight top referees of the country.

BFF referees committee's deputy chairman Ibrahim Nesar and BFF head of referee Azad Rahman were also present on the occasion.

BFF fitness instructor Sujit Banerjee delivered the keynote address for the referees. He gave a directional speech on fitness for the participating referees. -BSS







