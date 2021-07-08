Ziaur, Niaz, Sharmin left for Russia



Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman (L) and Grandmaster Niaz Murshed.

Sports and Culture director and chess official of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Mohammad Serajur Rahman Bhuiyan also accompanied with the three players.

GM Niaz Murshed and GM Ziaur Rahman of Bangladesh will participate in FIDE World Cup Chess while WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin will compete in FIDE Women's World Cup Chess.

In the first round of FIDE World Cup Chess, GM Murshed will play against GM Delgado Ramirez Neuris (rating-2622) of Paraguay and GM Ziaur Rahman (Rating-2429) will meet GM Idani Pouya (rating-2614) of Iran.

On the other hand, in the first round of FIDE Women's World Cup Chess, WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin (rating-2011) will play against American International Master and Women's Grand Master Yip Carissa (rating-2430).

In the first round, each player will play two matches, one with a white pieces and one with a black pieces. If the result of the first round is equal, the winner of the second round will be determined through rapid and blitz chess.

Two hundred and six players will be participating in FIDE World Cup Chess 2021 Cup and 103 players are participating in FIDE Women's World Cup Chess. GM Niaz Murshed is representing Bangladesh, GM Ziaur Rahman is participating in FIDE World Cup Chess as Zone 3.2 Champion and WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin is participating in FIDE Women's World Cup Chess as Zone-3.2 women's champion.

GM Zia is the only player who represented Bangladesh for the maximum occasions in World Cup chess and GM Niaz Murshed is going take part for the second time after his first appearance in the World Cup held in 1997 while WIM Shirin is going to participate for the first time.

For the first time, some 206 players are going to participate in Russian World Cup chess whereas the previous editions saw some 128 players participate in the knock-out round of the World Cup. -BSS



