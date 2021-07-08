Video
Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2021

Liton, Mahmudullah, Mominul rescue guests from disaster

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque (L) runs between the wickets past Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava (R) during the first day of the Test cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 7, 2021. photo: AFP

Liton Das, Mahmudullah and Mominul Haque outshone with the bat as Bangladesh are on the way to a decent total in their 1st innings of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe despite top-order collapse. Tigers scored  294 runs losing eight wickets in day-1 at Harare Cricket Ground.
Winning the toss Bangladesh preferred to bat first with nine specialist batsmen in the line-up! But lost early wickets and skipper Mominul was the lone combatant among top six batters. The Little Master of Bangladesh picked up his 13th Test fifty before departure. He had gone but for 70 runs.
Saif Hasan, who got another chance to represent Bangladesh in Test in absence of Tamim Iqbal, failed again to prove his worth. He was bowled out for a duck in the very 1st over of the game, while Nazmul Hossain Shanto continued his inconsistency. the man at 3 got out cheaply for two runs. Shadman Islam was looking good but for a while, who returned sideline scoring 23 runs.
The man of all season Mushfiqur Rahim might be a little bit unlucky. He kept himself away from a delivery that hit his thigh and on-field umpire raised his finger against heavy noise. Mushi therefore, left the wickets with discontent scoring 11 runs since there has no DRS system in the match.
Shakib Al Hasan came to bat at six and score three runs as Bangladesh lost their six batters to post 132 runs on the board. But batter number 7 and 8 were Liton Das and Mahmudullah, the last recognized batting pair of Bangladesh, stood 138 run's 7th wicket-stand to keep Bangladesh in the race.
Liton played his career best Test innings, who missed his maiden Test ton for five runs before being preyed by Donald Tiripano, who claimed the wicket of Mehidy miraz in the very next ball of 79th over. Mahmudullah however, kept fighting with Taskin Ahmed, who got a Test call after 16 months. The T20i skipper of Bangladesh has been playing his 50th Test and scored a 50 in the 50th Test. He remained unbeaten with 54 runs while Taskin was batting with 13 runs next to his name.
Blessing Muzarabani was the most successful bowler claiming three wickets while Victor Nyauchi and Tiripano shared two wickets each, and Richard Ngarava took the rest one.


« PreviousNext »

