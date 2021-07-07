MBL elects Akram Hossain as EC Chairman



Akram Hossain

Eminent businessman and sponsor director of the bank Akram was past Chairman of the bank.

He served as Vice Chairman, EC Chairman and other committees of the Board of Directors of the Bank in several periods. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of FARS Group.

