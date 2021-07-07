

SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 26th AGM

Professor Md. Anwarul Azim Arif, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and former Vice Chancellor of University of Chittagong presided over the meeting.

Belal Ahmed, Vice Chairman, Md. Sayedur Rahman, Vice Chairman, Board of Directors and shareholders of the Bank were present in the meeting.

Additional Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam and Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank were also present in the meeting.

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction for the performance of the Bank and suggested different guidelines on the virtual meeting. The AGM was conducted by the Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan.

In his welcome speech, the Chairman of the Bank said that SIBL has been maintaining a steady growth despite worldwide economic slowdown caused by coronavirus pandemic. The bank is very much aware of its responsibilities towards all stakeholders.





