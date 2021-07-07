

Egypt books 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat

General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) booked 60,000 tonnes of from Russian wheat trader GTCS paying $240/tonne FOB and $267.70/tonne CFR.

The other three Romanian cargoes were secured by Viterra, CHS, and Ameropa at the same $237.84/tonne FOB and $270.54/tonne CFR.

All the volume was sought for shipment during September 1-15 dates with payment via a 180-day letter of credit.

It was the second tender issued for wheat after the agency announced a change to its tender process allowing traders to pitch offers with an accompanying freight element.

But today's was the first tender where a trading company, GTCS, showed an offer with linked freight, with the indication some $2.27/tonnes below the lowest rate offered by the shipping company.

At its previous tender, which closed on June 28, GASC booked 180,000 tonnes of Romanian milling wheat for August 25-September 5 shipment paying $242.93/tonne FOB and $270.78/tonne CFR.

-AgriCensus





















