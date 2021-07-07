Video
Imported cattle seized at Dhaka airport

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Customs officials on Monday seized 18 Brahman-breed cows at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
The animals were later handed over to the Livestock Department, Md Abdus Sadek,  deputy commissioner (preventive) of Dhaka Customs House, told UNB on Tuesday.
"The herd was imported from the US and arrived on Monday afternoon on a Turkish Airlines flight. We seized them as the import of Brahman-breed cows is not legal in the country," the Deputy commissioner added.
He also said that the herd will temporarily be kept at the Central Cow Breeding and Dairy Farm in Savar under the custody of the Livestock Department.
"We'll wait for 20-21 days. If no one claims them, we will take further legal action," Sadek said.     -UNB


