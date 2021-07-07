

NRBC Bank achieves Tk 100b milestone deposit in June

The bank's deposit was Tk 6359 crore and Tk 5079 crore in 2019 and 2018 respectively. The deposit growth of the bank was recorded at 32.52 percent this year in comparison to the same period of previous year. As per the bank's statistics, it has experienced highest growth in June, 2021, which was 25.52 percent in 2020 and 25.20 percent in June 2019.

SM Parvez Tamal, Chairman of NRBC's board of directors said "Despite Corona pandemic we have tried to give 24/7 service to our valued clients. During lockdown we've kept our branches open with our efficient workforce ensuring proper Covid protocol.

That is why our deposit has increased to a great amount and this is definitely a reflection of trust of clients on our bank," he said. Besides record deposit growth the bank has also experienced higher growth of loan and advances. Total loan disbursement grew by Tk. 2170 crore or nearly 34 percent in June, 2021 amid the corona virus pandemic situation, he said.

Disbursement of total credit rose to Tk 8605 crore during June' 2021 period from Tk 6435 crore in same period of last year, according to the statement. The total credit disbursement was Tk 5501 crore in june 2019 and Tk 4401 crore same period of 2018.

Golam Awlia, Managing director (MD) & CEO of NRBC bank said that, "The main aim of NRBC Bank is to provide banking service to our clients giving utmost priority to their necessity. We have introduced different technology based services for this reason.

He said security of people's money is being ensured. "We have given priority on disbursing loans and advances beside collections of deposits during this period," he said.

NRBC Bank started functioning in April, 2013. It is making relentless efforts to build saving habit of marginalized people besides making contribution to balanced development of the country.

It is acting as a trusted custodian of people's wealth by cultivating a culture of compliance and conducting banking activities with utmost professionalism. It is one of the fastest growing bank having 83 branches, 430 sub-branches and 580 agent banking outlets throughout the country.







