BB extends bank borrowers’ repayment until Aug 31

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has allowed the borrowers to repay their bank loans until August 31 considering the Covid situation.

The measure of shifting the June 30 deadline was taken considering the negative impact of coronavirus on the country's economy, as per a BB circular issued on Monday.

Those who were unable to repay their loan instalments by June 30, can do it until Aug 31 on the basis of bank-client relation, the circular added.

In this case, their loans would not be classified if 50 of their loans' payable instalment are paid," it said, adding that other policies will remain applicable in case of calculating the loans, lease, interest on advances and profits while no penalty interest or extra fee will be charged. -BSS





