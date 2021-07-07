

Nagad gives Tk 300 cashback on Visa credit card bill payment

So, paying Visa credit card bills is no longer a challenge, and customers will not have to count any late payment fee. Instead, they would get up to Tk 300 instant cash-back by paying the bill using Nagad.

Recently Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Postal Department, has launched a campaign "Deshi Nagad-e, Beshi Labh", which has already gained immense popularity, says a press release.

Since the launch of the service, Nagad has been providing many innovative solutions to make the customers' lives even more simple. As part of the campaign, it has introduced the credit card bill payment solution.

Under the campaign, customers now pay any amount of Visa credit card bill anytime, from anywhere. Only one percent charge will be applicable on the amount of the bill. But as a bonus, the customers can enjoy up to Tk 300 instant cash-back on their first bill payment through Nagad until August 31.

Customers will have to use the Nagad app to pay the bill under the process. They have to log in on the Nagad app and select the bill pay option. They have to choose the Visa credit card bill pay option and to enter their card number and bill amount, and insert these two numbers again for confirmation.

By using the personal identification number (PIN), they can complete the payment. Customers can get a receipt of the money deposit. It may take up to three working days to update the bill payment.

The customers of Nagad, a leading carriers in Bangladesh, can avail of the facility against Visa credit cards issued by any commercial bank in the country. In case of any mistakes while paying the bill, customers will have to contact the issuer bank immediately.

Earlier, Nagad introduced the system to add funds from the cards of Visa and MasterCard. Customers can easily send money, pay for mobile recharge, pay utility bills, buy products online, make merchant payments and grants to various institutions, and pay the tuition fees of educational institutions and online registration fees from the convenience of their homes. They can also pay the fee for the Covid test. All of these services have simplified users' life. As a local organization, Nagad is providing numerous facilities. As a result, the new campaign "Deshi Nagad-e, Beshi Labh" has gained traction.



In order to ease the hassles of the customers amid the ongoing pandemic, Nagad has rolled out the Visa credit card bill payment service.So, paying Visa credit card bills is no longer a challenge, and customers will not have to count any late payment fee. Instead, they would get up to Tk 300 instant cash-back by paying the bill using Nagad.Recently Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Postal Department, has launched a campaign "Deshi Nagad-e, Beshi Labh", which has already gained immense popularity, says a press release.Since the launch of the service, Nagad has been providing many innovative solutions to make the customers' lives even more simple. As part of the campaign, it has introduced the credit card bill payment solution.Under the campaign, customers now pay any amount of Visa credit card bill anytime, from anywhere. Only one percent charge will be applicable on the amount of the bill. But as a bonus, the customers can enjoy up to Tk 300 instant cash-back on their first bill payment through Nagad until August 31.Customers will have to use the Nagad app to pay the bill under the process. They have to log in on the Nagad app and select the bill pay option. They have to choose the Visa credit card bill pay option and to enter their card number and bill amount, and insert these two numbers again for confirmation.By using the personal identification number (PIN), they can complete the payment. Customers can get a receipt of the money deposit. It may take up to three working days to update the bill payment.The customers of Nagad, a leading carriers in Bangladesh, can avail of the facility against Visa credit cards issued by any commercial bank in the country. In case of any mistakes while paying the bill, customers will have to contact the issuer bank immediately.Earlier, Nagad introduced the system to add funds from the cards of Visa and MasterCard. Customers can easily send money, pay for mobile recharge, pay utility bills, buy products online, make merchant payments and grants to various institutions, and pay the tuition fees of educational institutions and online registration fees from the convenience of their homes. They can also pay the fee for the Covid test. All of these services have simplified users' life. As a local organization, Nagad is providing numerous facilities. As a result, the new campaign "Deshi Nagad-e, Beshi Labh" has gained traction.