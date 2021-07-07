Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad gives Tk 300 cashback on Visa credit card bill payment

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Nagad gives Tk 300 cashback on Visa credit card bill payment

Nagad gives Tk 300 cashback on Visa credit card bill payment

In order to ease the hassles of the customers amid the ongoing pandemic, Nagad has rolled out the Visa credit card bill payment service.
So, paying Visa credit card bills is no longer a challenge, and customers will not have to count any late payment fee. Instead, they would get up to Tk 300 instant cash-back by paying the bill using Nagad.
Recently Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Postal Department, has launched a campaign "Deshi Nagad-e, Beshi Labh", which has already gained immense popularity, says a press release.
Since the launch of the service, Nagad has been providing many innovative solutions to make the customers' lives even more simple. As part of the campaign, it has introduced the credit card bill payment solution.
Under the campaign, customers now pay any amount of Visa credit card bill anytime, from anywhere. Only one percent charge will be applicable on the amount of the bill. But as a bonus, the customers can enjoy up to Tk 300 instant cash-back on their first bill payment through Nagad until August 31.
Customers will have to use the Nagad app to pay the bill under the process. They have to log in on the Nagad app and select the bill pay option. They have to choose the Visa credit card bill pay option and to enter their card number and bill amount, and insert these two numbers again for confirmation.
By using the personal identification number (PIN), they can complete the payment. Customers can get a receipt of the money deposit. It may take up to three working days to update the bill payment.
The customers of Nagad, a leading carriers in Bangladesh, can avail of the facility against Visa credit cards issued by any commercial bank in the country. In case of any mistakes while paying the bill, customers will have to contact the issuer bank immediately.
Earlier, Nagad introduced the system to add funds from the cards of Visa and MasterCard. Customers can easily send money, pay for mobile recharge, pay utility bills, buy products online, make merchant payments and grants to various institutions, and pay the tuition fees of educational institutions and online registration fees from the convenience of their homes. They can also pay the fee for the Covid test. All of these services have simplified users' life. As a local organization, Nagad is providing numerous facilities. As a result, the new campaign "Deshi Nagad-e, Beshi Labh" has gained traction.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Akram Hossain as EC Chairman
SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 26th AGM
Egypt books 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat
Now, buy Emirates ticket online without a credit card
Gold firm above $1,800/oz on faltering dollar
Imported cattle seized at Dhaka airport
Special cattle trains ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
CAAB imposes restriction on international flights


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft