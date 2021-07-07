Spain keeps tourism target despite UK travel restrictions

MADRID, July 6: Spain expects to meet its target of welcoming around 45 million foreign tourists this year despite virus travel restrictions faced by Britons, its main market, the government said Monday.

"We can still recover half of our international tourism this year, its a prudent goal," Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto said in an interview published in top-selling daily newspaper El Pais.

"We expect around 17 million international tourists during the summer and many will be British because it is a market that is very faithful to Spain," she added.

The minister announced in mid-May that Spain, the world's second most popular destination after France before the pandemic, expected to draw 45 million foreign visitors this year, more than half the 83.5 million it received in 2019. -AFP







