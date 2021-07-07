Video
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021
Meena Bazar, Haier BD sign business MoU

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Recently Meena Bazar, a business subsidiary of Gemcon Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haier Bangladesh Limited at the Dhanmondi 27 outlet.
After the signing of the agreement, Haier introduced the "Meena Bazar Eid Double Delight" Campaign, says a press release.
Under this campaign, all customers of all Meena Bazar outlets in Dhaka and Chittagong and ordering home delivery will get a discount coupon worth Tk. 1,000 on purchases made above Tk. 2,000. Additionally, 20 lucky customers selected through lottery will have the chance to win attractive prizes. The prizes are 300 ml non-frost deep freezer, 1.5-ton AC, front loading washing machine (7 kg), chest freezer (HCF - 345), 32-inch smart TV, two microwaves, 5 rice cookers, 5 electric kettles and 3 electric irons, respectively.
Wang Xiangjing, DMD of Haier Bangladesh Limited; Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Marketing and Mr. Jamal Hossain, Administration Manager were present at the signing ceremony.  Meena Bazar Chief Executive Officer Shaheen Khan, Operations Head Shamim Ahmed Jaigirdar and Brand and Communication Manager Tasnim Hossain also attended the ceremony.
According to Meena Bazar authorities, the draw of this coupon will be held online on the night of July 20 and on the morning of Eid-ul-Azha, July 21, 2021, the winners will receive their reward at their respective addresses.


