Oil prices extend gains after OPEC+ talks fail

HONG KONG, July 6: Oil extended gains in Asian trade Tuesday after a gathering of top producers fell apart without any agreement on a plan to lift output despite stockpiles shrinking and demand surging along with the global economic recovery.

The breakdown of talks between OPEC and other key crude nations raised the possibility of $100 a barrel -- a level not seen since 2014 -- and stoked fresh fears about inflation, which could force central banks to taper their monetary policy or hike interest rates earlier than thought.

Equity markets were mixed in Asia, with the US Independence Day break Monday meaning there were few buying catalysts.

Hong Kong's tech firms remained in focus owing to fears that a new crackdown on the sector by Chinese authorities will make them unattractive to investors.

But eyes were on oil after Brent broke above $77 for the first time since 2018 while WTI also rallied.

The OPEC+ group on Monday cancelled a planned meeting that was supposed to overcome an impasse between the United Arab Emirates and other members on how to lift output. No new date has been set.

The countries have been slowly lifting production in recent months after turning the taps down last year in response to a collapse in prices caused by coronavirus lockdowns.

With demand rocketing on the back of the global rebound -- and the US holiday driving season under way -- officials had planned to hike output by 400,000 barrels a day each month from August to December, but the deadlock means no new supplies will be forthcoming. -AFP



