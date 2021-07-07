Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil prices extend gains after OPEC+ talks fail

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

HONG KONG, July 6: Oil extended gains in Asian trade Tuesday after a gathering of top producers fell apart without any agreement on a plan to lift output despite stockpiles shrinking and demand surging along with the global economic recovery.
The breakdown of talks between OPEC and other key crude nations raised the possibility of $100 a barrel -- a level not seen since 2014 -- and stoked fresh fears about inflation, which could force central banks to taper their monetary policy or hike interest rates earlier than thought.
Equity markets were mixed in Asia, with the US Independence Day break Monday meaning there were few buying catalysts.
Hong Kong's tech firms remained in focus owing to fears that a new crackdown on the sector by Chinese authorities will make them unattractive to investors.
But eyes were on oil after Brent broke above $77 for the first time since 2018 while WTI also rallied.
The OPEC+ group on Monday cancelled a planned meeting that was supposed to overcome an impasse between the United Arab Emirates and other members on how to lift output. No new date has been set.
The countries have been slowly lifting production in recent months after turning the taps down last year in response to a collapse in prices caused by coronavirus lockdowns.
With demand rocketing on the back of the global rebound -- and the US holiday driving season under way -- officials had planned to hike output by 400,000 barrels a day each month from August to December, but the deadlock means no new supplies will be forthcoming.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Akram Hossain as EC Chairman
SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 26th AGM
Egypt books 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat
Now, buy Emirates ticket online without a credit card
Gold firm above $1,800/oz on faltering dollar
Imported cattle seized at Dhaka airport
Special cattle trains ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
CAAB imposes restriction on international flights


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft