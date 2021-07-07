Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sterling shines after UK sets out reopening plans

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Sterling shines after UK sets out reopening plans

Sterling shines after UK sets out reopening plans

LONDON, July 6: Sterling hit over a week's high against the dollar on Tuesday and a 12-day high against the euro, with analysts pointing to recent dollar consolidation and Britain's reopening plans for July 19 as reasons for the currency's buoyancy.
Against the dollar, sterling reached $1.3798 in early deals in London, its highest since June 28. Against the euro, it hit its highest since June 24, at 85.50 pence.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks' time, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant.
Johnson confirmed the government aimed to end restrictive measures on July 19, with a final decision to be taken next week. He said the step would eliminate formal limits on social contact, the instruction to work from home, and mandates to wear face masks.
"GBP is enjoying some outperformance. This may be linked to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech last night about fully reopening the economy and learning to live with Covid-19," ING strategists said in a note. "Yet this link looks very fragile and even the Bank of England would admit that the final stage of reopening the economy will have little impact on economic activity."
Sterling has been among the top performing G10 currencies this year on account of Britain's quick vaccination rollout, which, analysts say has led to a quicker reopening of its economy.
However, in recent weeks those gains have evaporated as other countries catch up and as the Federal Reserve hinted an earlier than expected end to easy monetary policy, giving the dollar a boost.
Another reason for the recent leg lower in the pound has been the Bank of England, with governor Andrew Bailey warning against an overreaction to inflation in Britain.
"At this stage, we would say that sterling lacks the momentum to break through a key support level in euro-sterling at 85.30 pence or push above resistance at $1.3930-40 in cable," ING said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Akram Hossain as EC Chairman
SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 26th AGM
Egypt books 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat
Now, buy Emirates ticket online without a credit card
Gold firm above $1,800/oz on faltering dollar
Imported cattle seized at Dhaka airport
Special cattle trains ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
CAAB imposes restriction on international flights


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft