Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme launches Mega Eid Campaign

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Inspired by the slogan 'The joy of Eid is more with realme', youth-centric smartphone brand realme has, of late, kicked off its 'Mega Eid Campaign' where the buyers and fans can win lots of exciting prizes including deep freezer and washing machine.
There is guaranteed data bundle offer as well for Robi, Airtel and Banglalink users, says a press release.
In consideration of the recent situation, the users can buy realme smartphones from their nearest outlets availing of home delivery facility and enjoy these incredible offers. To get home delivery and avail of this fabulous Eid offer, click here - https://myrealmeoffer.com.   
This campaign will continue till 20 July 2021. During the campaign period, each purchase will be rewarded with a guaranteed prize from an array of options that include deep freezer, washing machine, realme 8 Pro, realme 8, realme 8 gift box, realme C21 gift box, realme Buds Classic, realme T-shirt and instant cashback. To know more details about the campaign and its terms and conditions, enthusiasts can call this number -09610555555.
This offer is valid for realme official smartphones only. As soon as someone wins a prize, realme will send an SMS to the buyer's smartphone number, informing the winner about the prize. Make this Eid-ul-Adha your own by participating in realme's mega campaign and snatching away exciting gifts.
Youth-favorite brand realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones within the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Akram Hossain as EC Chairman
SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 26th AGM
Egypt books 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat
Now, buy Emirates ticket online without a credit card
Gold firm above $1,800/oz on faltering dollar
Imported cattle seized at Dhaka airport
Special cattle trains ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
CAAB imposes restriction on international flights


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft