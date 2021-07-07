realme launches Mega Eid Campaign

Inspired by the slogan 'The joy of Eid is more with realme', youth-centric smartphone brand realme has, of late, kicked off its 'Mega Eid Campaign' where the buyers and fans can win lots of exciting prizes including deep freezer and washing machine.

There is guaranteed data bundle offer as well for Robi, Airtel and Banglalink users, says a press release.

In consideration of the recent situation, the users can buy realme smartphones from their nearest outlets availing of home delivery facility and enjoy these incredible offers. To get home delivery and avail of this fabulous Eid offer, click here - https://myrealmeoffer.com.

This campaign will continue till 20 July 2021. During the campaign period, each purchase will be rewarded with a guaranteed prize from an array of options that include deep freezer, washing machine, realme 8 Pro, realme 8, realme 8 gift box, realme C21 gift box, realme Buds Classic, realme T-shirt and instant cashback. To know more details about the campaign and its terms and conditions, enthusiasts can call this number -09610555555.

This offer is valid for realme official smartphones only. As soon as someone wins a prize, realme will send an SMS to the buyer's smartphone number, informing the winner about the prize. Make this Eid-ul-Adha your own by participating in realme's mega campaign and snatching away exciting gifts.

Youth-favorite brand realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones within the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.







