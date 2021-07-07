HungryNaki inspires people to stay home in lockdown

App-based food delivery service company Hungrynaki- a concern of Daraz Bangladesh, has continued serving their customers amidst pandemic to make their lives easier.

Considering the health concerns of people in the wake of the rising rate of infection from coronavirus, HungryNaki wants people to remain safe with their family members by staying home and aspire to stop the spread of the virus by serving people with their food essentials, making all- efforts to maintain coordination between restaurants, riders, and consumers.

HungryNaki is all set with their riders ready to walk the extra mile maintaining health protocols, and the restaurants ready to serve just to provide a sigh of relief among the food connoisseurs in this difficult time, says a press release.

To serve customer better in this lockdown HungryNaki has come up with offers, vouchers, restaurant deals, and prepayment offers. Food lovers can avail meal with different vouchers such as Eid50, Eid100, & Eid250. These vouchers will remain valid from 1st-31st July, 2021. Moreover, the delivery fee will be BDT 19 only for the time being.

To make the customers' lives easier, there are restaurant deals from - Tarka, ARAX Bangladesh, MR. MANIK FOODS, Coffee World, Durum Turkish Doner, Street Oven, The Great Kabab Factory and many more.

In addition, keeping the customers convenience in mind, Hungrynaki is now offering Qurbanir Goat on its platform, where a customer not only can order the goat but also can get Goat Qurbani (Slaughter) service and even cooking service as well.

Apart from all these, HungryNaki is also offering prepayment discounts. Customers paying with bKash, Brac Bank, City Bank HSBC, UCB and Nagad can avail cashback offer and discounts.

It is mentionable that Eid is around the corner and the virus is still on the loose. Considering the health issues of the consumers, HungryNaki will continue their service so that people don't have to step out of their homes ahead of Eid putting their lives in jeopardy.







