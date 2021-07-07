Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

HungryNaki inspires people to stay home in lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Desk

App-based food delivery service company Hungrynaki- a concern of Daraz Bangladesh, has continued serving their customers amidst pandemic to make their lives easier.  
Considering the health concerns of people in the wake of the rising rate of infection from coronavirus, HungryNaki wants people to remain safe with their family members by staying home and aspire to stop the spread of the virus by serving people with their food essentials, making all- efforts to maintain coordination between restaurants, riders, and consumers.
HungryNaki is all set with their riders ready to walk the extra mile maintaining health protocols, and the restaurants ready to serve just to provide a sigh of relief among the food connoisseurs in this difficult time, says a press release.    
To serve customer better in this lockdown HungryNaki has come up with offers, vouchers, restaurant deals, and prepayment offers. Food lovers can avail meal with different vouchers such as Eid50, Eid100, & Eid250. These vouchers will remain valid from 1st-31st July, 2021. Moreover, the delivery fee will be BDT 19 only for the time being.   
To make the customers' lives easier, there are restaurant deals from - Tarka, ARAX Bangladesh, MR. MANIK FOODS, Coffee World, Durum Turkish Doner, Street Oven, The Great Kabab Factory and many more.
In addition, keeping the customers convenience in mind, Hungrynaki is now offering Qurbanir Goat on its platform, where a customer not only can order the goat but also can get Goat Qurbani (Slaughter) service and even cooking service as well.
Apart from all these, HungryNaki is also offering prepayment discounts. Customers paying with bKash, Brac Bank, City Bank HSBC, UCB and Nagad can avail cashback offer and discounts.
It is mentionable that Eid is around the corner and the virus is still on the loose. Considering the health issues of the consumers, HungryNaki will continue their service so that people don't have to step out of their homes ahead of Eid putting their lives in jeopardy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Akram Hossain as EC Chairman
SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 26th AGM
Egypt books 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat
Now, buy Emirates ticket online without a credit card
Gold firm above $1,800/oz on faltering dollar
Imported cattle seized at Dhaka airport
Special cattle trains ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
CAAB imposes restriction on international flights


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft