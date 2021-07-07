Video
Berger brings anti-salinity wall paints

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), the country's leading paint solutions company, has recently launched its new product 'Mr. Expert Salt Safe' to the market.
This special product has been manufactured with a unique technology that tackles efflorescence formation due to salinity and safeguards the hygiene and beauty of household walls, says a press release.
Efflorescence is a crystalline deposit of salts, usually white, that can develop when water is present on walls, floors, or other building surfaces. Mr. Expert Salt Safe is the perfect remedy for treating or preventing the formation of efflorescence. The product penetrates inside the substrate and blocks salts from coming to the surface. Thus, it ensures prevention from faulty topcoats and further enhances the durability of plaster and coating.
On this occasion, Md. Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Sr. General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "Mr. Expert Salt Safe has been specifically designed to save concrete from salinity when applied on walls. From plasterwork to old stone, it is suitable for a wide range of substrates.
"Salt Wash can be helpful for anyone concerned about damp, undesirable and unhygienic wall conditions, especially during the ongoing pandemic when the need for healthy interiors has increased more than ever."
Mr. Expert Salt Safe is developed as a surface primer with exceptional resistance to efflorescence due to its property of being chemically unreactive. It can act as a strong primer/sealer for the cementitious surface. Salt Safe can be used for both old and new surfaces regardless of salt deposition on the surface. However, it is mainly suggested when the formation of crusty white mineral salts is found on a masonry surface. The waterborne product can neutralize the action of salts to prevent or overcome efflorescence.
However, in the case of increasing damp conditions, the build-up of salt on the substrate can enlarge even more. In such extreme circumstances, Mr. Expert Salt Safe may not work satisfactorily. The product needs to be applied exactly according to the proper guidelines to obtain the maximum possible output.


