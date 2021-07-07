Video
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021
Saudi-UAE tussle could lead to further hike in crude rates

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, July 6: Hopes of any respite from rising fuel prices receded on Monday after a bitter dispute between Saudi Arabia and UAE on Monday stalled an Opec-plus output deal, raising the prospect of tighter supplies amid recovering demand and prompting oil prices to jump higher.
The grouping abandoned a meeting to bring the two warring heavyweights on the same page without announcing any prospective date.
UAE is opposing Saudi proposal to extend the current deal to 2022, with phased increase in production, and demanding a higher baseline for its output quota.
Riyadh feels the global economic recovery is still tenuous and wants the deal extended to keep the market in balance. It is also opposing revision of baseline for one member as it will prompt others to demand the same.
An immediate fallout is that there will be no increase in August supplies as was expected. This will tighten the market as demand gains traction, especially from the US, Europe, China and India.
The market reacted predictably as global benchmark Brent crude rose 1% to near $77/barrel, the highest since 2018. Several investment banks recently projected oil at $80/barrel.
This means pump prices will keep on rising unless the Centre reduces taxes it had raised last year. India's crude purchase cost has risen from about $60/barrel in January to almost $75.
As a result, petrol is currently selling for Rs 100 a litre and diesel is headed towards a century in most parts of the country, helped largely by last year's sharp increase in taxes.
The Centre had raised excise duty by Rs 13 on petrol and Rs 16 on diesel between March and May last year when oil prices collapsed due to the pandemic.
The two hikes raised excise duty by 65% on petrol from Rs 19.98 to Rs 32.98 a litre and 79% on diesel from Rs 15.83 to Rs 28.35. These high taxes are amplifying the impact of rising crude prices, sending petrol price above Rs 100 a litre and diesel above Rs 90 in most parts of the country.    -TNN


