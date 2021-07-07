BB extends banking time by one hour

In the extended country wide lockdown to contain corona virus infection Bangladesh Bank has set new banking hours to be effective from Thursday.

As per a circular issued by the central bank's Department of Off-site Supervision (DoS) on Tuesday banking time has been extended by one hour. As per new schedule banking hour will start at 10 am and transactions will continued till 2.30pm instead of previous time dead line of 1.30pm in four days a week during lock down.

In the mean time post transaction internal banking time has been extended till 4pm instead of earlier 3pm.

Earlier the BB on start of the ongoing lockdown declared Sunday as holiday along with Friday and Saturday.

As per new gazette the lockdown has been extended by another one week to 14 July from 7 July.





