Oxygen import from India resumes thru Benapole port

Supply of oxygen from India through Benapole port resumed on Monday after two months of suspension following oxygen shortage in the neighbouring country.

Sources at Benapole Port said 190 tonnes of oxygen was imported from India on the day

India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Director Matiar Rahman said Indian exporters stopped supply of oxygen to Bangladesh after the Indian government suspended export of the gas on April 22 this year to address the needs of Covid-19 patients in India.

As the Covid-19 situation in India improved a bit, the export company started supplying oxygen to Bangladesh, he said.

Matiar Rahman said the demand for oxygen currently is increasing in Bangladesh as the coronavirus infection has reached a terrible level in the country. -Agencies





