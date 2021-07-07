Stock plunge after a day of bullish trade

The stock market plunged on Tuesday after the price index rose to a three-and-a-half-year high on the previous day.

On the day indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) saw the fall with most companies share prices declining. However, the amount of transactions in volume witnessed a rise.

Earlier, after a four-day break, the price index rose sharply on Monday (July 5) when the country's stock market began trading. As a result, the main price index of DSE rose to its highest after three and a half years or after January 7, 2018.

In this situation, most companies started trading in the stock market on Tuesday. As a result, trading on the DSE began with a 20-point increase in the main price index. However, the rise of the index did not last long. The index became negative within half an hour and continues until the end of the day's trading.

The DSE's main index DSEX fell 23 points to 6,196 points. The DSE-30 index, which is made up of better companies selected from other two indices, rose by 3 points to 2,229 points. The DSE's Shariah index fell 1 point to 1,324 points.

On the day 142 companies saw rise in price. In contrast, the price of 224 has decreased and the price of eight remained unchanged.

However, the transaction amount on the DSE stood at Tk17.90 in just three hours. In the previous working day, the transaction was Tk15.51 billion. As a result, the transaction has increased by Tk2.38 billion. Beximco's shares were most traded on the DSE in terms of value. Shares worth Tk983 million were traded. Lankabangla Finance was in second place with a turnover of Tk495.5 million and Aman Feed third with a turnover of Tk484.6 million.

Besides, Keya Cosmetics, ML Dyeing, Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh, Alif Industries, Apollo Steel, Delta Life Insurance and Olympic Accessories were among the top ten traded companies in the DSE.

On the other hand, the overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange decreased by 59 points. The market turnover was Tk810.5 million. Of the 312 companies prices of 132 rose, 165 have decreased and 15 have remained unchanged.









