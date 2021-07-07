Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stock plunge after a day of bullish trade

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Correspondent

The stock market plunged on Tuesday after the price index rose to a three-and-a-half-year high on the previous day.
On the day indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) saw the fall with most companies share prices declining. However, the amount of transactions in volume witnessed a rise.
Earlier, after a four-day break, the price index rose sharply on Monday (July 5) when the country's stock market began trading. As a result, the main price index of DSE rose to its highest after three and a half years or after January 7, 2018.
In this situation, most companies started trading in the stock market on Tuesday. As a result, trading on the DSE began with a 20-point increase in the main price index. However, the rise of the index did not last long. The index became negative within half an hour and continues until the end of the day's trading.
The DSE's main index DSEX fell 23 points to 6,196 points. The DSE-30 index, which is made up of better companies selected from other two indices, rose by 3 points to 2,229 points. The DSE's Shariah index fell 1 point to 1,324 points.
On the day 142 companies saw rise in price. In contrast, the price of 224 has decreased and the price of eight remained unchanged.
However, the transaction amount on the DSE stood at Tk17.90 in just three hours. In the previous working day, the transaction was Tk15.51 billion. As a result, the transaction has increased by Tk2.38 billion. Beximco's shares were most traded on the DSE in terms of value. Shares worth Tk983 million were traded. Lankabangla Finance was in second place with a turnover of Tk495.5 million and Aman Feed  third with a turnover of Tk484.6 million.
Besides, Keya Cosmetics, ML Dyeing, Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh, Alif Industries, Apollo Steel, Delta Life Insurance and Olympic Accessories were among the top ten traded companies in the DSE.
On the other hand, the overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange decreased by 59 points. The market turnover was Tk810.5 million. Of the 312 companies prices of 132 rose, 165 have decreased and  15 have remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Akram Hossain as EC Chairman
SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 26th AGM
Egypt books 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat
Now, buy Emirates ticket online without a credit card
Gold firm above $1,800/oz on faltering dollar
Imported cattle seized at Dhaka airport
Special cattle trains ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
CAAB imposes restriction on international flights


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft