BD remittance inflow rose by 36pc to $24.78b in FY’21

Remittance inflow in to the country increased by 36 per cent to the record $24.78 billion in last fiscal year 2020-21 as the expatriate workers continued to send home their hard earned money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The remittance inflow was $18.20 billion in the previous fiscal 2019-20, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

The remittance inflow has increased after the government and local banks have taken some measures, including the introduction of cash incentive, making remitting money through the banking channel attractive.

The growth in the remittance flow in FY21 surpassed the 33 per cent expansion recorded in 2001-02. Migrant workers sent $2.5 billion in the year.

On top of the government incentive, Agrani Bank itself provides an additional one per cent incentive, taking the benefit of using the formal channel to 3 per cent.

Agrani is the second-largest bank in terms of mobilising remittance, bringing home $2.82 billion last fiscal year.

The state-run lender rolled out a mobile application - Agrani Remittance App - for the remitters last year, allowing them to send money from their offices, factories, or residences to Bangladesh.

The beneficiaries also do not require to visit branches of the bank to collect the money as funds are automatically deposited in their accounts.



