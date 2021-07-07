BB expedites bank loan document verifications

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh-ICAB has been engaged to check and audit loan borrowers quality and value with a fresh circular by Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank has issued new policies for disbursement of bank loans. Basically, this policy of Bangladesh Bank is to ensure more discipline in this sector.

According to the policy, from now on the financial report submitted by the loan applicant institution has to be checked and selected through Document Verification System (DVS). The system has been developed by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh-ICAB.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Banking Regulation and Policy (BRPD) Division of the Central Bank on Tuesday (July 6).

According to the Central Bank's instructions, the bank verifies whether the financial report submitted by the loan applicant for the purpose of obtaining the loan has been audited and signed by an approved audit firm.

"The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has come up with a new technology to make it easier for stakeholders to verify their financial statements online."

Its name is Document Verification System (DVS). There is an opportunity to use the DVS developed by ICAB when the audited financial report is verified by the bank.

The circular further said that in order to bring further discipline in the banking sector and reduce defaulted loans, instructions are being given to ensure that the financial statements submitted by the borrowers are verified by the bank and to make sure that it is consistent with the provided information.











