

Project taken to expand 5G network boosting Teletalk

The sources said this is part of the government plan to use information technology sector to build a digital Bangladesh and achieve the goals of the Fourth Industrial Revolution ushering new progress in the field of information technology.

So while the United States and China are conducting full-fledged research on FiveG technology, Bangladesh is also preparing to build FiveG technology infrastructure locally and build this FiveG service infrastructure not only in cities, but in the entire country down to rural areas.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the planning commission discussed this project in last February and recommended some changes at that meeting and the DPP was restructured accordingly. The project is likely to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). Teletalk Bangladesh will implement it.

Member of the planning commission Mamun-al-Rashid, said on implementation the people of rural areas will be the first to come under the Forge mobile network. At the same time, modernization of core and transmission networks in rural areas will make them suitable for providing FiveG technology services. So when FiveG mobile network will be launched in the country, people of these areas will also be able to take FiveG service.

Under the project, Teletalk's existing limited coverage of the Forge network will be extended to the union parishad level. Through this, especially in rural areas, it will be possible to provide high speed Forge Internet at low cost and later FiveG service.

The coverage of Teletalk's network is now very limited. Its Newark coverage is particularly poor in rural areas. Under the proposed project, 3,000 new BTS sites will be created along with Teletalk's own 500 sites. Two and a half thousand tower sharing sites will also be created.

In addition, the existing 2,000 3G; 4G mobile BTS site equipment will be modernized to enhance customer service capacity under the project. In addition, the sites will be modernized by replacing the existing 200 mobile BTS and 4G BTS will be added to the existing one thousand 2G / 3G mobile BTS sites.

In addition to installing 5,000 FWA devices to provide internet services to government offices, hospitals and educational institutions through the installation of fixed wireless access technology, IP long-hall and short-hall microwave links will also be set up. There will also be other work related to core network expansion and core IP backbone network expansion.

The country has now 17.52 crore mobile phone subscribers and internet users are 11.73 crore. More than 10.70 crore people use mobile internet. There are less than one crore broadband internet users.

The level of internet use is less in rural areas. Internet service providers are less interested in spreading broadband internet connection in rural areas. The new project may work as a game changer, official sources said.









