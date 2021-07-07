

Exports rose by 15pc to $38.75 billion in FY’21

Month-wise, overseas shipment also recorded significant growth. In June, the merchandise exports surged 31.7 per cent to $3.57 billion, which was $2.71 billion in the same month a year ago. Despite the turnaround, the overall earnings could not reach the pre-Covid level of $40.5 billion posted in the fiscal year 2018-19, the highest on record.

The shipment also fell 5.47 per cent from the $41 billion target set by the government for FY21. Exporters, however, hope that the rising of the shipment is likely to continue as the demand for the readymade garment has risen in the major markets in the west.

Garment shipment, which accounts for about 85 per cent of the national export, registered 12.5 per cent year-on-year growth, fetching $31.45 billion in the last fiscal year.

Knitwear emerged as a major driver as earnings rose 22 per cent to nearly $17 billion in FY21. Woven wear exports, which had been stuck in the negative territory in the last one and a half years, registered 3.24 per cent growth to $14.49 billion in last fiscal year.

Home textile posted spectacular growth. For the first time, the shipment of home textile crossed the $1-billion mark. The export from the segment soared 49 per cent to $1.13 billion in FY21.

Exporters say the demand for both knitwear and home textile items has gone up globally as people are spending more time indoors because of the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

Frozen foods, agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, footwear, and carpets also fared well.

















Export earnings grew by 15 per cent to $38.75 billion in the immediate past fiscal year compared to the previous year, following shipment restoration for garment products, as per Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.Month-wise, overseas shipment also recorded significant growth. In June, the merchandise exports surged 31.7 per cent to $3.57 billion, which was $2.71 billion in the same month a year ago. Despite the turnaround, the overall earnings could not reach the pre-Covid level of $40.5 billion posted in the fiscal year 2018-19, the highest on record.The shipment also fell 5.47 per cent from the $41 billion target set by the government for FY21. Exporters, however, hope that the rising of the shipment is likely to continue as the demand for the readymade garment has risen in the major markets in the west.Garment shipment, which accounts for about 85 per cent of the national export, registered 12.5 per cent year-on-year growth, fetching $31.45 billion in the last fiscal year.Knitwear emerged as a major driver as earnings rose 22 per cent to nearly $17 billion in FY21. Woven wear exports, which had been stuck in the negative territory in the last one and a half years, registered 3.24 per cent growth to $14.49 billion in last fiscal year.Home textile posted spectacular growth. For the first time, the shipment of home textile crossed the $1-billion mark. The export from the segment soared 49 per cent to $1.13 billion in FY21.Exporters say the demand for both knitwear and home textile items has gone up globally as people are spending more time indoors because of the lingering coronavirus pandemic.Frozen foods, agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, footwear, and carpets also fared well.