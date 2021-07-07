Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Exports rose by 15pc to $38.75 billion in FY’21

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Correspondent

Exports rose by 15pc to $38.75 billion in FY’21

Exports rose by 15pc to $38.75 billion in FY’21

Export earnings grew by 15 per cent to $38.75 billion in the immediate past fiscal year compared to the previous year, following shipment restoration for garment products, as per Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.
Month-wise, overseas shipment also recorded significant growth. In June, the merchandise exports surged 31.7 per cent to $3.57 billion, which was $2.71 billion in the same month a year ago. Despite the turnaround, the overall earnings could not reach the pre-Covid level of $40.5 billion posted in the fiscal year 2018-19, the highest on record.
The shipment also fell 5.47 per cent from the $41 billion target set by the government for FY21. Exporters, however, hope that the rising of the shipment is likely to continue as the demand for the readymade garment has risen in the major markets in the west.
Garment shipment, which accounts for about 85 per cent of the national export, registered 12.5 per cent year-on-year growth, fetching $31.45 billion in the last fiscal year.
Knitwear emerged as a major driver as earnings rose 22 per cent to nearly $17 billion in FY21. Woven wear exports, which had been stuck in the negative territory in the last one and a half years, registered 3.24 per cent growth to $14.49 billion in last fiscal year.
Home textile posted spectacular growth. For the first time, the shipment of home textile crossed the $1-billion mark. The export from the segment soared 49 per cent to $1.13 billion in FY21.
Exporters say the demand for both knitwear and home textile items has gone up globally as people are spending more time indoors because of the lingering coronavirus pandemic.
Frozen foods, agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, footwear, and carpets also fared well.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Akram Hossain as EC Chairman
SIBL approves 10pc dividend at 26th AGM
Egypt books 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat
Now, buy Emirates ticket online without a credit card
Gold firm above $1,800/oz on faltering dollar
Imported cattle seized at Dhaka airport
Special cattle trains ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
CAAB imposes restriction on international flights


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft