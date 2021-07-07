Hefazat wants madrasas open

Despite upsurge of Covid-19 infection and strict lockdown on force to curb the virus transmission, the leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam have requested the government to allow the qawmi

madrasas to keep open.

They also demanded release of their leaders arrested in different cases including those for creating mayhem in different places of the country and urged the government not to arrest or harass their leaders anymore and withdraw the cases lodged against them.

Hefazat's Ameer Maolana Junaed Babunagari and Secretary General Nurul Islam Jihadi placed the demands to the government during their meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in his Dhanmondi residence on Monday night, Babunagari said in a press conference held on Tuesday at Khilgaon Makhjanul Ulum Madrasa.

"We haven't met the minister for our personal reasons. Instead, we have met him on national interests," he said.

"In the meeting, we have requested the government to permit the qawmi madrasas to keep open, release our leaders arrested in different false cases, not to arrest or harass any leader again and withdraw false cases lodged against them," he said.

"The government has given us assurance of taking necessary measures as soon as possible. We hope the government will take necessary steps to release the ulamas (Islamic scholars) soon in accordance with the verbal commitment given in the meeting," he added.

In the press conference, Babunagari termed the Islamic scholars as 'innocent' and claimed, "Allegations of creating chaos against Hefazat leaders are not true. None of the Hefazat activists was involved with such incidents. Some miscreants have tried to take advantage of the situation."