Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:05 PM
Jamuna, Padma keep swelling

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent

Water levels of the Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers have continued to rise and it may continue in next 24 hours due to the impact of active monsoon and upstream water from India, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).
Water level of the Brahmaputra River is in a steady state while major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the country's North-Eastern region are showing falling trend and it may continue in next 24 hours.
As a result, although flood situation in the country's North-Eastern part is improving slightly, FFWC forecasts say flash flood may hit places near Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers.
It said according to numerical weather models of the meteorological departments of Bangladesh and India, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the country's Northern      and North-Eastern regions along with places of adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya states of India in next 48 hours.
Water levels of the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers of Northern Bangladesh may rise rapidly during this period and it may cause flash floods.
According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), axis of monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated trough extends up to North Bay. The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.
Met office also forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.
In an inland river ports warning valid till Wednesday morning, BMD's Storm Warning Center forecast that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind with the speed of 45-60kph is likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet districts.
It asked the river ports to keep hoisting cautionary signal No 1.


