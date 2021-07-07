Call for resolving container crisis

Leaders of the exporters' associations, shipping lines and stakeholders on Tuesday urged for government intervention and way

out for resolving the crisis in sending export cargoes from Bangladesh, mainly caused by shortages of empty containers and vessels.

The demand was made in a joint virtual meeting of the exporters and stakeholders on Tuesday with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in the chair.

BGMEA Vice Presidents Syed Nazrul Islam, Shahidullah Azim, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Nasir Uddin and Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, directors Mohiuddin Rubel, Asif Ibrahim, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Haroon Ar Rashid and Rajiv Chowdhury attended the meeting at BGMEA office.

Among others, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BFFA) President Kabir Ahmed, Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) Vice President Jowher Rizvi, BKMEA Vice President Mohammad Hatem, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Director Syed Nurul Islam, Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) Director Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) President Abdul Kader and Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA) Chairman Shahadat Hossain were present at the meeting.

They said shortages of empty containers and vessels and congestion at regional transshipment, ports have led to severe crisis, hindering shipment of export cargoes to Europe and the USA.

Besides, empty container vessels are taking time to return to Bangladesh from the European and US ports due to slow unloading, causing container and vessel shortage in Chattagram port.

They sought government's intervention to address the problems and not to increase charges fixed by freight forwarders and shipping lines during Covid period.

They also urge to follow appropriate methods for using empty containers, allow more feeder vessels to berth at the port to address container and vessel shortage and arranging an export yard on temporary basis to facilitate loading-unloading of cargoes at inland container depots (ICDs).







