Export target set at $51b in FY’22, up 12.37pc from last year’s earnings

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh has set an export earnings target of USD $51 billion for fiscal 2021-22 with an export growth target at 12.37 percent.

Of this, $43.5 billion has been targeted from merchandise export and $7.5 billion from export of services. The Minister made the announcement at an online press conference from the secretariat in the capital on Tuesday.

The Minister said that all kinds of cooperation will be given to entrepreneurs to achieve the target.

Bangladesh earned $38.75 billion in exports during fiscal 2020-21, missing the $41 billion target mainly because of destabilization of global market due to spread of

coronavirus. It was, however, 15.1 percent rise over US$ 33.67 billion export in 2019-20.

This year's higher target is based on significant growth in exports in the previous year and various policy steps to promote exports, such as concessions given to "Made in Bangladesh" brands, said Tipu Munshi attended by business leaders of export-oriented industries.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) former president Siddiqur Rahman, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BMKEA) first vice president Mohammad Hatem, Leather and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Saiful Islam and Bangladesh Tennis Association President Shaheen Ahmed were present at the press conference.

He praised the country's business community and said considering the "brave way" industries have continued to function during the pandemic. The export target is "very realistic and achievable", he said.

He said the target from ready-made garment exports has been fixed at $ 35.14 billion while $10 billion in leather exports. Targets for other sectors have also been set at different rates.

Entrepreneurs in the export and service sectors and Bangladesh's commercial counselors at different mission abroad were present at the press conference.

He said, "The government is working sincerely to increase exports. It has undertaken projects to make several sectors efficient in exporting goods. Besides country-made garments, there is huge potential for export of light engineering, ICT, leather and leather goods, plastics and agricultural products.

The minister said export targets have been set taking a number of issues into account including trade performance of last year, Covid-19 situation and its impact on global supply chain and the packages announced to overcome the pandemic impact.

"The ministry is implementing a project in collaboration with the World Bank to strengthen export sectors. It is expected exports of these sectors will increase at a significant rate. Efforts to sign PTAs or FTAs also continued to boost export. Commercial counselors are also working in different countries to this end," he added. The commerce minister said, "Even in the Covid-19 situation, Bangladesh's export sector is active and has turned around. The government is providing all necessary cooperation in their efforts to achieve targets."

The government has taken special initiatives to increase exports and expand market. He said exporters and all concerned will have to work sincerely to achieve the goals.







