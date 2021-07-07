Bride burnt in acid attack at Ramu village

A woman named Taiba Begum was seriously injured in acid attack onTuesday at Ramu in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.

While acid-burnt Taiba is groaning in Ramu upazila hospital bed, her father Mozaffar Ahmed of Garjonia village under Ramu upazila said that her daughter was due to get married next Friday (July 9).

Talking to the Daily Observer, Mozaffar Ahmed said that sons of Badsha Mia, politically influential man, of the same village were behind the incident.

"The reason behind such incident is borrowing

money from the father of the attackers. As I am not able to give back the money, so they attacked my daughter," he said while talking to the Daily Observer over phone.

On Tuesday (July 6) at 3 pm, the miscreants threw acid on the face and body of his daughter while she was coming out of the house with her mother.

Ramu Police Sub-Inspector Nazmul Haque said Ramu police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the news of the acid attack.



