Airport Customs impound 18 US bred cattle

The Dhaka Customs House authorities have seized 18 American Brahman cattle at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after those were brought to the country from the United States.

Each of the cattle's market price ranges from Tk 12 lakh to Tk 15 lakh.

The Customs Deputy Commissioner (Preventive) Mohammad Abdus Sadeque told the Daily Observer on Tuesday that the cattle were brought to Dhaka by a special cargo flight of the Turkish Airlines from Texas in the United States at about 2:30pm on Monday.

Receiving information, officials at the Dhaka Customs House went to the spot and seized the cattle, he said.

Mohammad Abdus Sadeque said the consignment of the cattle was seized as there is no permission to import American Brahman breed of cattle to Bangladesh. Besides, the owner of the cattle was not also found.

Sources at the Dhaka Customs House said the cattle, aged between 13 months and 60 months, were imported by Sadeque Agro Ltd, a Mohammadpur-based cattle firm in Dhaka. However, none approached the Dhaka Airport's customs authorities to receive the cattle.

The sources also said the 18 seized cattle were handed over the Department of Livestock as there is no arrangement at the Dhaka Customs House to keep those. The cattle were handed over to Savar Dairy Farm on Tuesday.

"If the owner of the cattle is not found, those will be sold out in auction after a certain period of time," Mohammad Sadeque also said.





