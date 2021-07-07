Journos, media workers left out from Surokkha website

The state sponsored "Surokkha" website, aimed to help citizens to register for vaccination programme has excluded journalists and media workers from its eligibility criterion list.

After resuming of the countrywide vaccination programme from July 1, only three categories of people have been selected and made eligible to register for receiving Covid-19 vaccine as of now.

The respective categories are: Front-line law enforcement members, students in medical education related subjects and residential

students living in university halls.

However, under the category of Front-line law enforcement members there are nine sub categories, where members of the DGFI, Police, Traffic Police, RAB, Ansar, NSI, VDP, BGB and Coast Guard have been included. Journalists and media men have been left out.

Journalists and media workers worldwide have been specified as front-line service providers in the field during the ongoing pandemic, including in Bangladesh.

As many as 840 journalists died of Covid-19 in total 68 countries - from March 2020, till February this year - more than two per day on average, according to the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign (PEC).

In the PEC List, Bangladesh ranks 6th with 44 deaths of journos and media workers until February of this year. During this period USA also lost 44 journalists standing equal to Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh the C-19 death toll of journalists has crossed 50 long ago. Moreover, hundreds have been infected and recovered while on the job. Reporters, camera men, photo journalists and elderly journalists have been mostly affected.

Vaccine registration authorities have not provided any explanation in the "Surokkha" website, why journalists and media workers have not been included as frontline service providers.







