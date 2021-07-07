China cos working with BD partners for vaccine co-production

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan said on Tuesday that Chinese vaccine research and development (R and D) companies are working with their Bangladesh counterparts for future vaccine co-production in Bangladesh.

China has carried out joint research and development and cooperative production

with many developing countries, and supported relevant companies to cooperate with foreign parties in conducting the phase III clinical trials, he wrote on his Facebook page.

Chinese vaccines, the safety and effectiveness of which is widely recognized, have gained a good reputation in the international community, he said.

"China has so far provided vaccines to nearly 100 countries and will provide the first batch of 10 million doses of vaccines to COVAX. Chinese vaccines are the first batch of vaccines obtained by many developing countries," Yan said.







