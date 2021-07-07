Death sentence can’t free society from crimes

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said it is impossible to free society from crime through only punishment, and death sentences cannot save the society.

The Chief Justice came up with the observation while hearing an appeal filed by Md Jashim Rari against the High Court verdict that sentenced him to death for killing his four-year-old child in 2007.

After hearing, the six-member virtual Appellate Division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Tuesday commuted the death sentence of Md Jashim Rari to 10 years' imprisonment in the case.

The apex court also ordered the jail authorities to immediately release him from jail if he is not arrested in any other case as he has been in jail since 2007.

Lawyer Helal Uddin Mollah argued for Jashim as defence counsel while Deputy Attorney General Bishwajit Debnath represented the State.

Lawyer Helal Uddin told journalists that the apex court commuted the death sentence, considering that Jashim killed his son Shahin out of anger after his mother-in-law had beaten him with a mop after an altercation.

The accused had no intention to kill his son, he said, adding that it was not a planned murder.

"Our law and order situation is not bad if we compare it with India. But the number of executions in our country is more than that in India," the Chief Justice said in his observation.

"In many cases in our country, the husband was hanged or got life imprisonment for killing wife. But has this death penalty reduced the killing of wives? So, it is a misconception that if we punish the offender, we will be free from crime," the Chief Justice said.

According to the case statement, Jashim and his mother-in-law got into an altercation over dowry when he went to his in-laws' house at Kolchar-Shayamra village in Mehendiganj upazila to see his wife Fatema Begum and four-year-old son Shahin on March 31 in 2007.

Afterwards, Shahin went missing. Later, Jashim confessed that he strangled his son.

Shahin's mother filed a murder case with Mehendiganj Police Station on April 2 in 2007.

Jasim gave confessional statement to a magistrate under Section 164.

On July 28 in 2008, Barishal District and Sessions Judge's Court gave death sentence to Jashim in the murder case.

Jashim filed an appeal challenging the trial court sentence with the HC.

The HC upheld the death sentence of Jashim in the case on November 14 in 2013.





