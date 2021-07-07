Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt sets e-commerce rules

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Business  Correspondent

The government has laid out new rules for digital e-commerce which said among others if full price of a product has been paid by buyer, seller will have to deliver it within five days after receiving the purchase order if they are in the same city and within ten days if they are located in different city or village.
They will be liable for violating the rules if e-commerce companies fail to follow the rules.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi made the disclosure
on Tuesday while highlighting new rules on 'Digital Commerce Management Guideline, 2021' taking aim at ensuring smooth management of digital business and protect buyers from frauds.  
The guidelines were published in the form of a government gazette on July 4. This e-commerce management guideline has been prepared on the basis of recommendations of various ministries, government and non-government organizations and stakeholders.
It gives detailed explanations about displaying and buying and selling information of products and services in the marketplace, general rules and presentation for sale of goods or services in the marketplace, product delivery, advance payment price adjustment etc to protect customers.
The Commerce Minister made the disclosure from a virtual zoom platform at the conference room of the Commerce Ministry at the Bangladesh Secretariat.  
Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Bank representative, representatives of various government departments,  President of e-Cab Shami Kaiser, representatives of various associations, journalists of print and electronic media were virtually involved in the meeting.  
The Commerce Minister said that under Digital Commerce, drugs, explosives or any other prohibited items or services cannot be bought and sold. Gambling or online betting or online gambling cannot be organized or participated. Digital commerce companies will not be able to organize any kind of lottery without prior approval of the government. Multi Level Marketing (MLM) or Network Business cannot be conducted.
The Commerce Minister said the word "no stock" should be clearly inscribed on the side of the product if it is not under the control of the seller or the person or organization contracted with him. The word "available for delivery" should be written instead of the quantity of stock in case of goods and services which cannot be expressed in daily commodities and food items or numbers.
In case of advance price collection, the products displayed must be at the 'ready to ship' stage within the country.
He said that no advance of more than 10 percent of the value of the goods may be accepted in case of goods which are not in a condition to be delivered to the delivery person or establishment within 48 hours after receipt of full price. However, up to 100 percent advance can be accepted through the escrow service approved by Bangladesh Bank.
The product must be delivered to the deliveryman or delivery company within 48 hours of the full price of the product displayed for sale and the buyer must be notified by telephone, e-mail or SMS.
Tipu Munshi said if the full price of the product has been paid, the buyer and seller have to deliver within five days after receiving the purchase order if they are in the same city and within ten days if they are located in different city or village.
Perishable goods should be delivered as soon as possible and appropriate measures should be taken to ensure that there is no damage to the product during delivery. Any kind of announced discount should be implemented along with the sales program. The cashback offer must be effective within 72 hours of payment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hefazat wants madrasas open
Short spell of rain on Tuesday evening caused serious waterlogging in Motijheel
Jamuna, Padma keep swelling
Call for resolving container crisis
Export target set at $51b in FY’22, up 12.37pc from last year’s earnings
Bride burnt in acid attack at Ramu village
Airport Customs impound 18 US bred cattle
Journos, media workers left out from Surokkha website


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft