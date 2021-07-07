Govt sets e-commerce rules

The government has laid out new rules for digital e-commerce which said among others if full price of a product has been paid by buyer, seller will have to deliver it within five days after receiving the purchase order if they are in the same city and within ten days if they are located in different city or village.

They will be liable for violating the rules if e-commerce companies fail to follow the rules.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi made the disclosure

on Tuesday while highlighting new rules on 'Digital Commerce Management Guideline, 2021' taking aim at ensuring smooth management of digital business and protect buyers from frauds.

The guidelines were published in the form of a government gazette on July 4. This e-commerce management guideline has been prepared on the basis of recommendations of various ministries, government and non-government organizations and stakeholders.

It gives detailed explanations about displaying and buying and selling information of products and services in the marketplace, general rules and presentation for sale of goods or services in the marketplace, product delivery, advance payment price adjustment etc to protect customers.

The Commerce Minister made the disclosure from a virtual zoom platform at the conference room of the Commerce Ministry at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Bank representative, representatives of various government departments, President of e-Cab Shami Kaiser, representatives of various associations, journalists of print and electronic media were virtually involved in the meeting.

The Commerce Minister said that under Digital Commerce, drugs, explosives or any other prohibited items or services cannot be bought and sold. Gambling or online betting or online gambling cannot be organized or participated. Digital commerce companies will not be able to organize any kind of lottery without prior approval of the government. Multi Level Marketing (MLM) or Network Business cannot be conducted.

The Commerce Minister said the word "no stock" should be clearly inscribed on the side of the product if it is not under the control of the seller or the person or organization contracted with him. The word "available for delivery" should be written instead of the quantity of stock in case of goods and services which cannot be expressed in daily commodities and food items or numbers.

In case of advance price collection, the products displayed must be at the 'ready to ship' stage within the country.

He said that no advance of more than 10 percent of the value of the goods may be accepted in case of goods which are not in a condition to be delivered to the delivery person or establishment within 48 hours after receipt of full price. However, up to 100 percent advance can be accepted through the escrow service approved by Bangladesh Bank.

The product must be delivered to the deliveryman or delivery company within 48 hours of the full price of the product displayed for sale and the buyer must be notified by telephone, e-mail or SMS.

Tipu Munshi said if the full price of the product has been paid, the buyer and seller have to deliver within five days after receiving the purchase order if they are in the same city and within ten days if they are located in different city or village.

Perishable goods should be delivered as soon as possible and appropriate measures should be taken to ensure that there is no damage to the product during delivery. Any kind of announced discount should be implemented along with the sales program. The cashback offer must be effective within 72 hours of payment.





