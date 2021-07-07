Video
Irregularities of officials shatter Ashrayan-2 dream

PMO orders probe, 5 officials made OSD

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Irregularities of different levels including bureaucratic corruption are allegedly tarnishing the Ashrayan-2 project, the dream project of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  Ubiquitous corruption in this development project, tasked to build homes for homeless and distressed people, under the Prime Minister's office (PMO) is drawing widespread criticism.  Five government officials have so far been made OSD (Officer on Special Duty) in this connection.
Houses reportedly built on low ground and with substandard materials, distributed among the landless and homeless people were collapsed within few days of handover, submerged under water. Allegations of irregularities in the allocation and selecting the project beneficiaries have also surfaced.
Concerned DCs, UNOs and ACs' Land allegedly haven't even cared to notify the local elected public representatives and ruling party leaders about the selection of beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the evidence of irregularities, investigations are underway against several more officials across the country.
The PMO has launched an investigation into allegations of these irregularities   and directed to file departmental cases against the accused.
Principle Secretary     to the PMO Ahmad Kaikaus warned that no one involved in the irregularities will be exempted.
He said, "When we fail in what the Hon'ble Prime Minister has taken as worship, it is our failure. In the meantime, various allegations have been made against officials in 36 upazilas in 22 districts, including irregularities in the allocation of houses and substandard work."
According to the sources of PMO, the officers who became OSD are former UNO of Sherpur upazila of Bogura district Liakat Ali Sheikh, former UNO of Kazipur upazila of Sirajganj district Shafiqul Islam, UNO of Amtali upazila of Barguna district Md Asaduzzaman, former UNO of Munshiganj Sadar upazila Rubayet Hayat Shiplu and Assistant Commissioner of Land of the same upazila Sheikh Mezbah Ul Saberin. Departmental cases have already been filed against two of them. Cases are also pending against the rest.
At the same time, Additional Secretary Md Mahbub Hossian, Project Director of Ashrayan- 2 Project at the Prime Minister Office, said, "New houses will be given to the beneficiaries affected due to irregularities."
"The number of complaints is very low. But it is a shame for us," the project director added.
However, while contacted some ruling party leaders, they refused to give official comments, but most of them unofficially criticized the bureaucrats, on this matter.
Tofayel Ahmed, Chairman at Domar upazila of Nilphamari district, told the Daily Observer, "UNO Shahin Shabnam of my upazila never feels the need to inform me regarding any work of the Ashrayan project. She arbitrarily does every work and never takes any advice from me."
However, PMO handed over the project to local administrations to avert political influence and corruption, but the office charged with the duty failed to deliver.





