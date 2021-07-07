Attachment of 1,300 doctors to hospitals suspended

The attachment order of 1,300 doctors from medical colleges to different hospitals in the country to overcome the corona crisis has been suspended for two days.

On July 8, another order will be issued after solving all types of mistakes about the attachment.

On Monday (July 5), in the office order signed by Zakia Parveen, Deputy Secretary of the Par-1 branch of the Health Services Division of the Health Ministry, a total of 1,300 doctors from various medical colleges and medical educational institutions have been transferred to the corona units of various medical college hospitals, district hospitals and upazila health complexes to overcome the corona crisis.

However, the order said these officers of BCS (Health) Cadre/Health Service have been posted in the new workplace till further instructions are given to deal with Covid-19 to ensure public service. The order further said that the posted doctors would be on duty in the corona unit till further instructions. The doctors transferred to the corona unit had also been instructed to join the workplace by July 7.







