Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:04 PM
Staggering 11,525 new C-19 cases in one day

163 more die

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

A patient under oxygen support is brought to DNCC's Covid dedicated hospital at Mohakhali in the capital on Tuesday. The hospital sees rising number of treatment seekers, reflecting a grim picture amid the rapid spread of highly contagious and more deadly variety of Covid-19. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A patient under oxygen support is brought to DNCC's Covid dedicated hospital at Mohakhali in the capital on Tuesday. The hospital sees rising number of treatment seekers, reflecting a grim picture amid the rapid spread of highly contagious and more deadly variety of Covid-19. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country on Tuesday recorded the highest Covid-19 patients in a single day as 11,525 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am, bringing the number of cases to 966,406 and 163 people died from the deadly virus during the time, taking the death toll to 15,392.  
This is for the first time since the pandemic began that the country reported over 10,000 daily infection cases.
Besides, 5,433 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 87.39 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country logged positivity rate of 31.46 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 14.22 per cent and the death rate remain 1.59. A total of 36,631 samples were tested in the country in the past 24 hours.
Among the latest victims, 98 were men, and 65 were women. Of them, the Khulna division accounted for the highest number of casualties with 46 people succumbing to the virus. Dhaka came second in terms of division-wise deaths as 45 more people died in the capital. Chattogram and Rajshahi reported 24 deaths each while 11 more died in Rangpur. Moreover, six more died in Barishal, five in Mymensingh and two in Sylhet divisions.
The pandemic has, so far, claimed the lives of 10,883 men and 4,509
women in Bangladesh.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,003,000 lives and infected as many as 185,045,000 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 169,387,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


