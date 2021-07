BGB detains 8 Bangladeshis pushed back from India

NAOGAON, July 6: Eight Bangladeshi citizens were detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Naogaon Sapahar border after being pushed back from India by Indian border guards Tuesday.

The detainees are Md Shariful Islam,27, from Jaypurhat, Sonia Khatun,25, from Narail, Sadia Khandaker Iva,24, from Mymensingh, Popy Akter,21, from Nageshwari and Md Jahur Ali Gazi,37, Md Hasan Ali, 32, Nurnahar Begum,27, Md Salma Parvin,30, all our from Satkhira district.

Sapahar Upazila's Hapania BGB Camp Commander Md Azizul Islam said, members of 16 BGB Hapania BOP camp held them at Haringhat Math area during a patrol and later handed them over to Sapahar police station. -UNB