Two fined for flouting health rule at DU

Marina Nazneen, a regional executive officer of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), on Monday evening fined two people in front of Institute of Modern Languages (IML) on the Dhaka University campus on charge of violating the instruction to wear masks amid the pandemic.

The incident incited a number of students of the university. "What are the responsibilities of the Proctor and the university administration? "What is their duty if a magistrate can conduct mobile court on the campus without the permission of the university administration?" One student questioned.

At this time, the students claimed that Dhaka University is no more an autonomous university, but a plaything to the government and incapable of taking action and decision by itself.

Some teachers and students said the incident was totally unexpected and unjust by a mobile court without the university's permission or cooperation.

The officials concerned, however, said it was completely legal and lawful and one should be inspired to prevent violation of government instructions of staying at home during the lockdown.

Prof Md Rahmat Ullah, Dean of Law Faculty and President of Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) told this correspondent the incident was totally unexpected.

Asked if there is a need for coordination or permission from the university administration, Prof Rahmat Ullah said, "Of course, there is. If they want to run a mobile court in the university area, they have to get our permission. But unfortunately we have forgotten about our autonomy."

"The state can do many things for the sake of public interest. But the action that was taken yesterday should not have been taken. It's a blow to our autonomy. The university administration must look into this matter. Mobile courts are there for the safety of the people, but, it must be used judiciously," the professor added.

Prof Rahmat Ullah said, "All the roads of Bangladesh belong to the government. That does not mean anything can be done anywhere. It can't be logical to run a mobile court without the university's permission. We have some customs, rules and social norms. Isn't it a problem if someone from outside comes and throws dirt on the streets of the university saying that it was thrown on the streets of the city corporation?"

He further said the society has delegated different responsibilities to different people in different ways and it is not appropriate to leave everything in the hands of politics. On the contrary, Marina Nazneen told this correspondent that she did the right thing. She said when the parliament passes a law, it is imposable on the entire country and the university cannot be an exception.

Marina said, "The court I conducted was neither intentional nor preplanned. When I was going home back, I saw that some people were chatting with their faces unmasked. I lowered my car's window and requested them to wear masks. When they disobeyed, I got out from the car and asked why they were outside. One of them showed me a prescription and said he went out to buy medicines for his wife. He was not at a pharmacy rather he was chatting. I then fined him. A mobile court can fine anyone seen violating the law. It is not stated in the law that it can't be implemented at Dhaka University."

"We are in the midst of a national crisis. No one can stay outside as per the instructions of the Cabinet without proper reasons. I fined two people and they were neither staff of Dhaka University nor teachers. My intention was to make them aware," she added.

She further said, "No court is obliged to take permission. Law is above all. University's policy and regulations is not above the law."

This correspondent contacted Cabinet Division's Joint Secretary Shafiul Azim, who said the mobile court has been constituted by a law passed in parliament and it is applicable all over the country.

Shafiul Azim said a magistrate can take action immediately if a crime is committed in front of him or her.

Referring to Dhaka University Order, 1973, he said the purpose of the autonomy means it has as much administrative power to improve the quality of teaching, the practice of knowledge and to maintain the academic atmosphere.

He further said a court, an authorized officer or the police, can take legal actions against the person wherever he is at or whoever he is if he commits an offence according to the penal code.

"We always try to cooperate with the concerned authorities. But sometimes we have to take actions immediately for the sake of public interest. We always serve the country. We always want DU to be peaceful, terror and drug free university," the joint secretary added.

This correspondent talked to a victim, who, seeking anonymity, said that he was with a senior House Tutor of Muktijoddah Ziaur Rahman Hall and a professor of IML and was carrying a bag of vegetables of the teacher. He said, "We were coming to Zia Hall from Nilkhet after buying some raw vegetables. The magistrate asked me the reason why we were outside. I told her the reasons. When she imposed the fine, Sir (the professor) stepped aside as he felt embarrassed." "We paid the fine without saying a single word. Some students of the university, who were nearby came to the spot and protested against the magistrate's action," he added.

One of protesters said, "You can't impose fine like this in an autonomous university without the permission of the university authority."

When contacted Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, said the magistrate can run mobile court anywhere during an emergency situation as the country is undergoing a pandemic.

"But it would be better if the magistrate conducted the court in coordination with the university administration. We could have helped them," he said.







