Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC replaces ILFSL board of directors with 5 members

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) has replaced the board of directors of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL), a non-banking financial institution, by appointing five new independent instead of existing seven members as they are facing several cases relating to embezzlement of funds.
The newly-appointed five independent directors are former managing director and chief executive officer of Agrani Bank Ltd Syed Abu Naser Bakhtear Ahmed, retired senior district and sessions judge and former Anti-Corruption Commission director Md Shafiqul Islam, retired Brig Gen Md Meftaul Karim, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Md Ashraf Ali and FCA Enamul Hasan.
The order was delivered on June 16 which is now available on the Supreme Court website in the full-text form.
A single virtual HC bench of Justice Mohammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar delivered the verdict after hearing a petition filed by the ILFSL on May 30.
In the order, the HC removed the seven directors, M Nurul Alam, Nasim Anwar, Bashudeb Banarjee, Nowsherul Islam, Md Anwarul Kabir, Md Nuruzzaman and Muhammed Abul Hashem, as they are facing several cases relating to embezzlement of funds. The court sought opinions from the ACC which opposed holding posts of the six directors saying that a number of criminal charges of cognizable offences are pending against all the board members except the court appointed chairman NI Khan and to date, they remain fugitive.
Former education secretary NI Khan, who is the incumbent chairman of the board of directors of ILFSL was also appointed by the HC earlier.
The court replaced former ILFSL chairman HA Hashem with NI Khan
Earlier, some of the creditors of the ILFSL in December in 2019 filed an application with the HC for winding up the company.
Following the petition, the court in an order said, "Considering the greater interest of the country, instead of admitting this application for winding up of this company, if the company is allowed to run its usual businesses with the aid of some experienced and honest dignities of the country, then, the interest of the common shareholders and depositors will be better protected."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Involve building owners to control mosquitoes, says
Two fined for flouting health rule at DU
HC replaces ILFSL board of directors with 5 members
Govt extends guidelines for mosques till July 14
Gen Shafiuddin inspects army patrol in Mymensingh
Defiance of ‘strict lockdown’ runs high in capital
Karnaphuli River capital dredging project extended by one year
1cr families to get food aid ahead of Eid: Quader


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft