HC replaces ILFSL board of directors with 5 members

The High Court (HC) has replaced the board of directors of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL), a non-banking financial institution, by appointing five new independent instead of existing seven members as they are facing several cases relating to embezzlement of funds.

The newly-appointed five independent directors are former managing director and chief executive officer of Agrani Bank Ltd Syed Abu Naser Bakhtear Ahmed, retired senior district and sessions judge and former Anti-Corruption Commission director Md Shafiqul Islam, retired Brig Gen Md Meftaul Karim, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Md Ashraf Ali and FCA Enamul Hasan.

The order was delivered on June 16 which is now available on the Supreme Court website in the full-text form.

A single virtual HC bench of Justice Mohammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar delivered the verdict after hearing a petition filed by the ILFSL on May 30.

In the order, the HC removed the seven directors, M Nurul Alam, Nasim Anwar, Bashudeb Banarjee, Nowsherul Islam, Md Anwarul Kabir, Md Nuruzzaman and Muhammed Abul Hashem, as they are facing several cases relating to embezzlement of funds. The court sought opinions from the ACC which opposed holding posts of the six directors saying that a number of criminal charges of cognizable offences are pending against all the board members except the court appointed chairman NI Khan and to date, they remain fugitive.

Former education secretary NI Khan, who is the incumbent chairman of the board of directors of ILFSL was also appointed by the HC earlier.

The court replaced former ILFSL chairman HA Hashem with NI Khan

Earlier, some of the creditors of the ILFSL in December in 2019 filed an application with the HC for winding up the company.

Following the petition, the court in an order said, "Considering the greater interest of the country, instead of admitting this application for winding up of this company, if the company is allowed to run its usual businesses with the aid of some experienced and honest dignities of the country, then, the interest of the common shareholders and depositors will be better protected."







