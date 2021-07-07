Govt extends guidelines for mosques till July 14

The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday extended the mandatory guidelines for congregation at mosques and at other religious institutions across the country till July 14 considering the worsening situation of Covid-19.

The ministry, which made wearing masks mandatory, directed the elderly people, children, the sick and those who are taking care of them to abstain from going to mosques to offer prayers, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

Besides, the notification said, each mosque should have enough soap, water and sanitizer ready at the entrance to ensure hygiene.

The ministry urged devotees to perform Sunnah prayers and ablution in their respective residences.

In its guidelines, the ministry said, the devotees will have to bring their personal prayer mats as authorities will not be allowed to lay out carpets on mosque floors.

The notification directed all other religious institutions to ensure devotees wearing masks, maintaining social distance and health hygiene rules while offering prayers.

Local administrations will take legal action against those who will violate the directives, the notification added. -UNB





