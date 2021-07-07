Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Operation Covid Shield

Gen Shafiuddin inspects army patrol in Mymensingh

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent 

Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Tuesday inspected the army patrol activities in Mymensingh district and exchanged greetings with on duty army personnel there.
The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over the role and activities of the Army, administration and law enforcement agencies in the second phase of Operation Covid Shield in Mymensingh area.
He expressed optimism that Bangladesh Army will always stand by the people and fight the Covid-19 epidemic under the directive of the Prime Minister.
The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied, among others, by General Officer Commanding I Training and Doctrine Command Lt Gen SM Matiur Rahman, and Area Commander of Ghatail Area Maj Gen Syed Tareq Moyener.
It is to be noted that the Army has been deployed across the country from July 1 to assist the civil administration and law enforcement agencies in preventing the movement of people during the ongoing lockdown imposed to arrest the transmission of Covid-19.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Involve building owners to control mosquitoes, says
Two fined for flouting health rule at DU
HC replaces ILFSL board of directors with 5 members
Govt extends guidelines for mosques till July 14
Gen Shafiuddin inspects army patrol in Mymensingh
Defiance of ‘strict lockdown’ runs high in capital
Karnaphuli River capital dredging project extended by one year
1cr families to get food aid ahead of Eid: Quader


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft