Gen Shafiuddin inspects army patrol in Mymensingh

Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Tuesday inspected the army patrol activities in Mymensingh district and exchanged greetings with on duty army personnel there.

The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over the role and activities of the Army, administration and law enforcement agencies in the second phase of Operation Covid Shield in Mymensingh area.

He expressed optimism that Bangladesh Army will always stand by the people and fight the Covid-19 epidemic under the directive of the Prime Minister.

The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied, among others, by General Officer Commanding I Training and Doctrine Command Lt Gen SM Matiur Rahman, and Area Commander of Ghatail Area Maj Gen Syed Tareq Moyener.

It is to be noted that the Army has been deployed across the country from July 1 to assist the civil administration and law enforcement agencies in preventing the movement of people during the ongoing lockdown imposed to arrest the transmission of Covid-19.





