Defiance of ‘strict lockdown’ runs high in capital



Army men perform duty at Shahbagh in the capital on Tuesday to check movement of vehicles and people during the ongoing strict lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of Covid-19. photo : Observer

Police personnel were seen making health awareness announcements on loud speakers in different areas of the capital. But defying the health guidelines, public gatherings were seen at alleys, bazars on Tuesday, the sixth-day of the hard lockdown.

Low income people alleged that they were suffering from financial constraints and food shortages due to the non-stop lockdown. Rickshaws were dominating the Dhaka streets. A large number of private cars were also seen plying the roads on the day.

Shantinagar kitchen market shop owners are selling vegetables on vans on the road outside the market as per government order.

Long queues of customers were seen at the back of TCB trucks for buying oil, lentil, sugar at subsidized rate in the area and elsewhere in the capital. Public gatherings increased in tea stalls and restaurants on different roads of Mirpur area as in the rest of the town. Over 30 people were detained from in front of Rajuk Bhaban in Dhaka for defying Covid-19 restrictions and health guidelines.

Police will release them after giving them a briefing on the government-imposed restrictions and health guidelines, said Assistant Police Commissioner of Motijheel Zone Abul Hasan, who was present there.

"We will make them aware and release them after they assure us that they won't violate the rules again," the police official said. The detainees were seen squatting on the footpath. This is their "punishment", the police officer said.

Police set up check-posts at important points including Tejgaon, Shahbagh and Palashi Crossing and were seen interrogating commuters to know the reasons for being out of doors.

The busy commercial hub Motijheel wore a deserted look with few rickshaws and office-staff carrying vehicles. Traffic congestion has been seen in some places of the capital amid restrictions enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

People also thronged different areas including Agargaon, Bosila, Mohammadpur, Asadgate, Farmgate and Karwan Bazar.

SM Bazlur Rashid, Assistant Commissioner of Traffic Police of Motijheel zone, told journalists, "We are checking and taking legal measures against vehicles and their drivers for coming out on the streets without valid reasons."









