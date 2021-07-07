Video
Karnaphuli River capital dredging project extended by one year

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 6: The time for completion of the capital dredging works of the river Karnaphuli has been extended for one year more.
Commander Arifur Rahman, Chief Hydrographer of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer that the scheduled time of the project had now been extended to July 2022 next.
The Project Director Arifur Rahman claimed that more than 52 per cent of the works have so far been completed.
Arif said that the dredging of the river had been expedited as the polythene, one of the major problem for the project had been removed.
"More than 11 per cent of the works had been completed every month since May last. So I hope that the dredging will be completed before the scheduled date," Commander Arif said.
Meanwhile, the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of the Karnaphuli River Dredging has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) at the end of April last. The RDPP proposing of an estimated cost of Taka 295 crore has already been approved in the inter-ministerial meeting.
Meanwhile, the BUET expert team had proposed to dredge 51 lakh cubic metres of waste from the riverbed at an estimated cost of Taka 295 crore.
Earlier, the CPA took a project to dredge nearly 42 lakh cubic metres from the Karnaphuli at a cost of Taka 258 crore. During the ongoing of the project, the authority had detected that it is not sufficient to make the Karnaphuli navigable. For this reason, the Authority has decided to dredge more than 51 lakh cubic metres of waste from the river.
Meanwhile, the BUET expert survey team proposed to dredge additional quantity of 9 lakh cubic metre of mud from the riverbed of the river Karnaphuli. It increases the cost of the works at around Taka 49 crore.
With the proposal of the BUET team submitted on December 7 last year, the cost now stands at Taka 295 crore for dredging of 51 lakh cubic metre of mud from the riverbed.
The Karnaphuli River had been silted up from 4 metres to 7 metres. The 11- metre deep Karnaphuli has recently turned into a 4- metre deep river.
Earlier, the CPA had decided to dredge about 4 metres of the river. But the CPA sources said, in several places more than 7 metre deep siltation had been found.
So, to complete the dredging of the river properly, seven metres deep of the river should be dredged out.
The contractor and the experts opined that the river-bed of the Karnaphuli has been filled up with ploythene, net, tyre and tubes, animal skin, leather and other waste.


