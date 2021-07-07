Video
1cr families to get food aid ahead of Eid: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said around one crore families would be given food aid ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
He said this while addressing a press conference on the contemporary issues from his official residence on the Jatiya Sangsad premises. Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "The government has taken multifaceted initiatives to ensure food and financial security of the poor and working class people." He called upon the party leaders and workers, public representatives and affluent people to stand by the distressed people along with the government during the coronavirus crisis.
"Human beings show humanitarian approaches by standing beside others during any disaster. So, party leaders and workers and affluent people will have to stand by the destitute during this pandemic," Quader added. He said, "Prevention is better than cure during any pandemic situation. A little bit of negligence and indifference can put an entire family in deep crisis, so everyone must remain conscious." "We will have to build strong resistance by staying cautious at the highest level to safeguard ourselves from the clutch of coronavirus pandemic," he also added. Water levels in several rivers have risen in different parts of the country, especially in the northern region creating a possibility of flooding, Quader said adding that preparations had been taken to minimize the possible losses and lessen the sufferings of the people in the areas where water levels have risen.


