NU announces MPhil and PhD admission notice

National University (NU) has published an admission notice for the course of MPhil and PhD programme under the 2021-22 academic year, says a press release on Wednesday.

Interested candidates must fill out the initial application form online from July 8, 2021.

The deadline for the online application form has been fixed on August 17, 2021, says a press release.

No application will be accepted after the date. For details visit the website: www.nu.ac.bd/admissions.