RU celebrates 68th founding anniv

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 6: Rajshahi University (RU), the second largest public university in the countryon Wednesday celebrated its 68th founding anniversary in limited scale amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The day's programmes began with hoisting of national flag and university flags in front of the administrative building at 10 am through maintaining social distancing and following other health related government's guidelines.
Vice-chancellor-in-Charge Prof Ananda Kumuar Shaha accompanied by Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Registrar Prof Abdus Salam released festoons and balloons to mark the day. RU began its journey on July 6, 1953 with only 161 students including five females and 68 teachers in 6 departments under 3 faculties.
Currently, the university has over 1,221 teachers in 58 departments under 12 faculties, along with six higher research institutes and around 38,300 regular students, including 58 foreigners. Having a green campus, it has 13 academic buildings, 17 students' halls including six for females and a dormitory for the researchers and foreign students.


